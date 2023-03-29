Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 is Here for Pixel Phones

The first Android 13 QPR3 Beta update is only two weeks old and we’re already seeing an update to replace it. Google just released Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 for your Pixel phone.

This latest Android 13 QPR3 update is available for the same devices, the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. You’ll find it in factory image and OTA form or you can sit back and wait for Google to push it to your device momentarily.

What’s new in Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2?

Release date: March 29, 2023

Build: T3B2.230316.003

Security patch level: March 2023

Google Play services: 23.08.15

The only official change that Google has listed involves Adaptive Charging. Google says this feature can now “automatically adjust to your charging needs using on-device signals.” It’s nice to see this change confirmed after the internet noticed it earlier in the week.

Other than that one change, Google has acknowledged bugs you might have previously run into that are now fixed. They took care of a volume panel flicker, a bug that caused the UI to be stuck in a blurry state, another bug within the notification shade, and a couple of others. You can view the full list here.

Install Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2

Below, we have links to the factory image and OTA files to get folks updated the old school way, but you don’t need to go that route to get updated. You can always enroll in the Android Beta Program (here) and get the update over-the-air that way. For those who would rather avoid a command prompt and adb commands, do that. Google should begin pushing the update through the Android Beta Program shortly.

Get after it.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Files