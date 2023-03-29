The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 line offers a wide range of tablet options that are still probably the best in Android. Others sell tablets too, of course, and Google and OnePlus are about to, but Samsung stayed in this segment of Android and has really dialed in the experience. As a long-time owner of a Galaxy Tab S7+, I can tell you first-hand that Samsung makes a really nice tablet.

At the moment, Amazon is running a special sale on the Galaxy Tab S8+, the middle option of the line, that shaves off $300. That brings the starting price down to $599 for 128GB storage (from $899), the included S Pen, and all of its top tier specs. This is a good deal!

The Galaxy Tab S8+ features a 12.4” AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (with SD slot), WiFi 6E, 10900mAh battery with 45W charging, quad stereo speakers, fingerprint reader, 12MP selfie camera, dual rear camera, and premium aluminum frame. This should be a tablet that will last you for years and years, like the Tab S7+ has for me.

Amazon has the deal on Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver, so you can get the color that fits you personally. All options appear to have pretty fast shipping too, so you won’t have to wait long for it if a Prime member.

I know we don’t talk a lot about tablets, but if I were to recommend an Android tablet to someone, this would probably be the one.

