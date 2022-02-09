Galaxy Tab S8 Lineup Looks Incredible, Starts at $699

If you’re in the market for an Android tablet, do yourself a favor and don’t look anywhere else besides the new Galaxy Tab S8 lineup from Samsung. I can give you one reason why, too: Software updates.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup will receive four years of Android OS upgrades, along with 5 years of security updates. For an Android device, let alone an Android tablet, that’s remarkable. In addition to Samsung’s amazing software support, you’re getting a really sleek looking slate with S Pen support, plus all of the multitasking and creative features you’d expect from a tablet.

There are three models to choose from in this lineup. There’s the smallest Tab S8, medium Tab S8+, and the honker Tab S8 Ultra. Below you can view the spec breakdown for each device, but the highlights for all three include the speaker setup, S Pen support, microSD support, and 120Hz displays.

The Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is up for pre-order today (Feb. 9), with general availability beginning February 25. The Tab S8 starts at $699, the Tab S8+ starts at $899, and the Tab S8 Ultra starts at $1,099. For those who pre-order, which would be a good idea, customers will get a free Slim Book Cover Keyboard if you get an S8 or S8+, or get a Backlit Book Cover Keyboard if you order a S8 Ultra.

Galaxy Tab S8 Lineup Specs