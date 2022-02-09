Galaxy Tab S8 Lineup Looks Incredible, Starts at $699

If you’re in the market for an Android tablet, do yourself a favor and don’t look anywhere else besides the new Galaxy Tab S8 lineup from Samsung. I can give you one reason why, too: Software updates.
Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup will receive four years of Android OS upgrades, along with 5 years of security updates. For an Android device, let alone an Android tablet, that’s remarkable. In addition to Samsung’s amazing software support, you’re getting a really sleek looking slate with S Pen support, plus all of the multitasking and creative features you’d expect from a tablet.
There are three models to choose from in this lineup. There’s the smallest Tab S8, medium Tab S8+, and the honker Tab S8 Ultra. Below you can view the spec breakdown for each device, but the highlights for all three include the speaker setup, S Pen support, microSD support, and 120Hz displays.
The Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is up for pre-order today (Feb. 9), with general availability beginning February 25. The Tab S8 starts at $699, the Tab S8+ starts at $899, and the Tab S8 Ultra starts at $1,099. For those who pre-order, which would be a good idea, customers will get a free Slim Book Cover Keyboard if you get an S8 or S8+, or get a Backlit Book Cover Keyboard if you order a S8 Ultra.
Galaxy Tab S8 Lineup Specs
|Galaxy Tab S8
|Galaxy Tab S8+
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
|OS
|Android 12 (One UI 4.1)
|Android 12 (One UI 4.1)
|Android 12 (One UI 4.1)
|Display
|11-inch, 2560 x 1600, 276ppi LTPS TFT, 120Hz
|12.4-inch, 2800 x 1752, 266ppi Super AMOLED, 120Hz
|14.6-inch, 2960 x 1848, 240ppi Super AMOLED, 120Hz
|Processor
|4nm 64-bit Octa -Core Processor
|4nm 64-bit Octa -Core Processor
|4nm 64-bit Octa -Core Processor
|RAM + Storage
|8/12GB + 128/256GB
MicroSD up to 1TB
|8/12GB + 128/256GB
MicroSD up to 1TB
|8/12/16GB + 12 8/256/512GB
MicroSD up to 1TB
|Cameras
|Rear: 13MP AF, 6MP Ultra Wide (Dual), Flash
Front: 12MP (Ultra-Wide)
|Rear: 13MP AF, 6MP Ultra Wide (Dual), Flash
Front: 12MP (Ultra-Wide)
|Rear: 13MP AF, 6MP Ultra Wide (Dual), Flash
Front: 12MP (Wide) + 12MP (Ultra-Wide)
|Battery
|8,000mAh
Up to 45W Charging
|10,900mAh
Up to 45W Charging
|11,200mAh
Up to 45W Charging
|Connectivity
|5G, LTE, WiFi 6E ( (802.11 a /b/s/n/ac/ax), WiFi Direct Bluetooth v5.2
|5G, LTE, WiFi 6E ( (802.11 a /b/s/n/ac/ax), WiFi Direct Bluetooth v5.2
|5G, LTE, WiFi 6E ( (802.11 a /b/s/n/ac/ax), WiFi Direct Bluetooth v5.2
|Sensors
|Accelerometer , Geomagnetic, Gyro, Light, Fingerprint, and Hall Sensor
|Accelerometer , Geomagnetic, Gyro, Light, Fingerprint, and Hall Sensor
|Accelerometer , Geomagnetic, Gyro, Light, Fingerprint, and Hall Sensor
|Other
|Quad Stereo Speakers, 3 Microphones, GPS, Samsung Knox, S Pen
|Quad Stereo Speakers, 3 Microphones, GPS, Samsung Knox, S Pen
|Quad Stereo Speakers, 3 Microphones, GPS, Samsung Knox, S Pen
|Dimensions
|105.3 x 253.8 x 0.5mm
503g WiFi, 507g 5G
|185 x 285 x 5.7mm
567g WiFi, 572g 5G
|208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm
726g WiFi, 728g 5G
|Colors
|Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold
|Graphite, Silver Pink Gold
|Graphite
