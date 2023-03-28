T-Mobile customers, this is Red Alert Alpha. I repeat: Red Alert Alpha! Head into the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and redeem your free season of MLB TV, a $149 value for absolutely free.

We had initially worried that T-Mobile’s offering of free MLS streaming this year via Apple TV would bring an end to the carrier’s long run of offering free MLB TV, but apparently, T-Mobile is ridiculously generous and offering both. Freakin’ sweet!

How to Redeem

Login into T-Mobile Tuesday app using phone number

Claim MLB TV offer

Sign into MLB account (or make one)

Enjoy free baseball

Customers have until April 4 to log into the app and redeem the offer. If this is one of the reasons you stick with T-Mobile (you would be surprised how many people claim this), then get on it!