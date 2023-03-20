Beginning today, OnePlus is offering a new 100-day money back guarantee on the OnePlus 11 smartphone. OnePlus is calling it, “100 Days, No Regret.”

For buyers, this new promo means you can purchase the phone between today and April 30, 2023, and if at the end of 100 days you aren’t completely satisfied, you can return it to OnePlus for a full refund. As for any small text restrictions, there isn’t much.

Purchases must be registered within 15 days of phone delivery date. For those customers who decide that the device is not for them, they have 100 days from their delivery date to start the return process and be eligible for a full refund. Upon inspection of the phone, customers will receive refunds within 30 days.

If you plan to utilize this offer from OnePlus, I’d recommend a case and make sure to treat the device well. You’d hate for OnePlus to inspect the device and then not honor a full refund due to a scratch or something. OnePlus specifically states that normal wear and tear is acceptable, but that, “To be eligible for a full refund, your phone must be undamaged with no visible chips or cracks.”

Does a promo like this tempt you into checking out a particular phone? They never have for me, but maybe I’m the weirdo.