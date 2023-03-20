Late last week and over the weekend, Verizon and Samsung began shipping out the March security patch to a group of devices, such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip, and the Galaxy S20 FE.

Listed in the changelog for each device is the March security patch, but beyond that, we’re not seeing much. If you happen to spot something following the update, please feel free to let us know.

Once updated, owners will see the following software build numbers.

Galaxy S23 : S911USQS1AWBL

: S911USQS1AWBL Galaxy S23+ : S916USQS1AWBL

: S916USQS1AWBL Galaxy S23 Ultra : S918USQS1AWBL

: S918USQS1AWBL Galaxy S20 FE : G781VSQS7HWB6

: G781VSQS7HWB6 Galaxy Z Fold 2 : F916USQS2JWC1

: F916USQS2JWC1 Galaxy Z Fold 3 : F926USQS3FWC1

: F926USQS3FWC1 Galaxy Z Flip 3: F711USQS4FWC1

Keep the updates coming, Samsung.

// Verizon