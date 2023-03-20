Late last week and over the weekend, Verizon and Samsung began shipping out the March security patch to a group of devices, such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip, and the Galaxy S20 FE.
Listed in the changelog for each device is the March security patch, but beyond that, we’re not seeing much. If you happen to spot something following the update, please feel free to let us know.
Once updated, owners will see the following software build numbers.
- Galaxy S23: S911USQS1AWBL
- Galaxy S23+: S916USQS1AWBL
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918USQS1AWBL
- Galaxy S20 FE: G781VSQS7HWB6
- Galaxy Z Fold 2: F916USQS2JWC1
- Galaxy Z Fold 3: F926USQS3FWC1
- Galaxy Z Flip 3: F711USQS4FWC1
Keep the updates coming, Samsung.
// Verizon
