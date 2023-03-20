Samsung is enhancing its trade-in values again, allowing buyers of the carrier unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra to score the device for as low as $449. For this phone, that’s a helluva price.

What does enhanced trade-in values mean? To put it simply, trade-in values can seem rather arbitrary. What Samsung gives you today could be different next week. During this promotional period, Samsung has increased the value of your trade-in, providing you with more buying power in hopes to get you to buy its latest flagship device. For example, had you have traded in a Galaxy Z Fold 4 yesterday, you’d have likely received $510. Today, you’ll receive $750. That’s giving you, the buyer, an extra $240 in savings.

At the same time, Samsung is giving buyers $100 of instant credit to put towards accessories, plus, they have a solid Galaxy Watch 5 Pro + Galaxy Buds 2 Pro bundle happening. Long story short, it’s not a terrible time to upgrade or buy into the Samsung ecosystem.

As for whether the Galaxy S23 Ultra is worth $449? Yes, it most certainly is, so long as you have an amazing trade-in.