OnePlus announced today that it is indeed making a foldable phone that will release in the second half of 2023. Expected to be premium and on a flagship level, OnePlus didn’t say much else about their plans, only acknowledging that they want it to be at the “pinnacle experience” of today’s foldable world.

During a panel discussion at MWC 2023, OnePlus’ COO Kinder Liu said the following:

“Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience. It must be a flagship phone that doesn’t settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market.”

For those who don’t follow OPPO, the company that owns OnePlus, well, this should excite you some if foldables are a thing that interests you. OPPO has dabbled in the foldable space in recent years and arguably created one of the better foldable designs in the Find N2. It’s like a Galaxy Fold, only shorter and easier to manage without giving up much inside space on its biggest screen. Honestly, it is the design we hope to see from companies like Google with the Pixel Fold, since Samsung is very much stuck in their ways.

We don’t know for sure that OnePlus will take the design of the OPPO Find N2, but the chances are pretty high. OnePlus is a sub-brand of OPPO and they share a lot when it comes to designs, hardware ideas, and software. It only makes sense that they take from the Find N2 and put a OnePlus spin on it.

While foldables may not be my personal favorite tech item, this is excellent news for the segment. Samsung dominates foldables at the moment and we love options, so whether that’s from Google or OnePlus or both, we’ll take what we can get.

Would a foldable bring you back to OnePlus?