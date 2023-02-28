Google announced this week that users in additional countries can use their Wear OS-powered smartwatch to pay for items with Google Pay. The addition of these markets brings the list of total supported countries for this method of payment to 60. That’s a solid amount.

The new countries supported are Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Kuwait. These countries are supported as of today, so if you’re located here, you can now get to paying with your wrist.

A list of all supported countries can be viewed here.

// Google