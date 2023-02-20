The One UI 5.1 update is making its way to more devices to start this week off, this time it’s the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. If you’re on Verizon, this update should be pinged your phone as we speak, but if you’re on another carrier, this rollout signals that it should be hitting your device soon.

Once updated, Z Flip 4 owners will see software version F721USQU1CWAC, while Z Fold 4 owners will see F936USQU1CWAC.

Curious what’s inside? The changelog lists the same stuff we have written a few times now, highlighted by the presence of Expert RAW access from directly within the camera app, improved multi-tasking, GIF Remaster, improved customization options, new widgets, and actually a whole lot more. One UI 5.1 is a solid update, so once you see the notification pop up, definitely get it fired up.

Enjoy.

