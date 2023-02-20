Fancy yourself a creator or influencer and afraid someone may try to impersonate you? Have I got the next great subscription service for your life: Meta Verified, a $12/month service that will verify your accounts across the Meta-owned platforms and ensure that your fans know it’s actually you they are following and interacting with. Honestly, it’s stupid not to sign up.

Currently being tested in markets like New Zealand and Australia, Meta Verified not only comes with a spiffy verification badge, your subscription will also come with “proactive account monitoring,” access to dedicated representatives to help you with account issues, as well as increased visibility in places like search and recommendations. Personally, I think it’s nice when a company pulls back the curtain ever so slightly and is very forward that the algorithm powering everything we see on these platforms is easily controlled and manipulated for as little as $12/month.

Here’s What Comes With a Meta Verified Subscription

A verified badge, confirming you’re the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID.

confirming you’re the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID. More protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.

with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences. Help when you need it with access to a real person for common account issues.

with access to a real person for common account issues. Increased visibility and reach with prominence in some areas of the platform– like search, comments and recommendations.

with prominence in some areas of the platform– like search, comments and recommendations. Exclusive features to express yourself in unique ways.

What’s really odd is the pricing setup. According to the announcement, Meta Verified will be available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in Australia and New Zealand starting later this week for $12/month on the web, but $15/month on Android and iOS. Why the difference? I have no clue.

Look, I get it and I understand why things like this exist. Meta gets money and creators get a little badge and a bit more exposure. Maybe it’s a win-win and I’m a cynical tool (probable), but come on. No one is forcing me to sign up, so don’t get too upset with my ranting. It’s only a case of the Mondays.

