Just as Samsung said it would, the One UI 5.1 upgrade (Android 13) is officially rolling out to older Galaxy devices. The first we’re seeing is the Galaxy S22 lineup, which we don’t really want to call old, given they were only released last year. Anyway, the Verizon variant is receiving the update as of late last night, usually meaning it’ll be making its way to other variants any day now.

We have gone over what’s new a few times now, but to recap, look for smoother and faster animations, a new battery widget, new weather widget, quicker access to Samsung’s Expert RAW mode, improvements to the Gallery app, enhanced user customization options, Samsung Notes collaborating, improved media output controls, and plenty else. It’s a relatively large upgrade, also including the February security patch.

Once updated, here are build numbers you should see.

Galaxy S22 : S901USQU2CWAI

: S901USQU2CWAI Galaxy S22+ : S906USQU2CWAI

: S906USQU2CWAI Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQU2CWAI

Go snag!

