It’s official launch day for the Galaxy S23 lineup, meaning there’s a high chance you could walk into your local phone retailer and snag one of these premium devices should you so choose. Am I recommending you do such a thing? Yes, totally, if you’re in need of an upgrade or want yourself to a really good mobile experience.

Having recently posted our review of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, I can tell you right now that the display on the S23 Ultra is fantastic, the camera is amazing, and there are lots of other positive descriptors I could use. Just read our review and maybe that will help in your decision.

While we usually say that pre-ordering is the best time to buy a new Samsung phone, that hasn’t quite been the case the past year or so. Samsung is trying their best to make both pre-order and initial launch a solid time to buy. For example, those who purchase an S23 Ultra today can get it for as low as $449, so long as they have a solid trade-in device. Samsung is still also providing webstore credit to buy accessories at time of purchase.

Want something smaller? You can have the unlocked Galaxy S23 for as low as just $99. That’s a good deal, again, so long as you meet the trade-in requirements. How about $0, is that low enough? Should you opt to go the carrier route, have a trade-in, and don’t mind bill credits, you can walk away with a free Galaxy S23 or $199 Galaxy S23+.

As you can see, there are still plenty o’ deals to be had still, so don’t start thinking you missed out by not pre-ordering.