The year is 2015 and Samsung hasn’t yet realized that if a human is given an opportunity to do something dumb, they’re gonna do it. In this case, I refer, of course, to the Galaxy Note 5 and the infamous S Pen debacle.

If you weren’t there, this may sound crazy, but if you were to stick the S Pen into the Galaxy Note 5 backwards, you were basically screwed as the S Pen instantly got stuck inside of the device due a small hook mechanism. Samsung’s response to users doing this? Don’t do that.

We highly recommend our Galaxy Note 5 users follow the instructions in the user guide to ensure they do not experience such an unexpected scenario caused by reinserting the S pen in the other way around.

In this quote, Samsung admits they did not expect users to stick the S Pen in backwards. I mean, it sounds like admission to me.

If memory serves me correct, it took a little bit of time, possibly a few weeks, for a fix to be worked out. As it turns out, all someone would need is a piece of plastic film, expertly inserted into the device to push the hook mechanism up and release the S Pen from its death grip. We may be dumb enough to get our pens stuck up in there, but at least we’re smart enough to get it out.

And honestly, no knock on anyone who got their S Pen stuck. It’s not your fault that Samsung didn’t foresee this happening. It’s their jobs to plan for such things. That’s why in all Galaxy Note devices going forward, you have no fear of getting your S Pen stuck inside when inserting it backwards. On the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can’t insert the S Pen backwards more than a 1/4 inch before a mechanism stops you. Fancy work, Samsung.

These were the good ol’ days, people.