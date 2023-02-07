Alongside the OnePlus 11 today, we have the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the new high-end true wireless earbuds from OnePlus with a handful of standout features.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are one of the first to support Android 13’s Spatial Audio, bringing you multi-dimensional sound and a wild surround-sound experience you might only find in the cinema. OnePlus also says that Hans Zimmer tuned the equalizer in these buds and provided his own “Soundscape” setting and “signature taste and musical styles.”

The new Buds Pro 2 feature dual drivers of 11mm+6mm to give you “deeper, fuller, and more texture dynamic bass, as well as pristine vocals.” They have Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), as any good pro pair of buds should, that can eliminate ambient noise up to 48dB. There’s a transparent mode as well, so that you can carry on conversations with them in.

For battery life, you are looking at up to 39 hours of use from buds-to-case charging, LHDC 4.0, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual connections. The stems of each bud are clicky for controls, there is in-ear detection, a high-res mode, and even a way to tap the buds and take a picture with your phone. Kind of neat.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 go up for pre-order February 7 (today) and arrive on February 16. They come in Obsidian Black or Arbor Green and can be had for $179 through Amazon or OnePlus.com.

Pre-order links: Amazon | OnePlus