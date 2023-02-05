Samsung may be enjoying the majority of the mobile spotlight at the moment with Galaxy S23 pre-orders open, but the Google Pixel line is still available, awesome as ever, and on sale once again. Google is hosting a big-time discount session for its best devices, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a, and Pixel Buds Pro. We are back down to best-price-ever levels like we saw during the holidays.

I can’t imagine you need a big recap on all of those Pixel devices, as we’ve reviewed them (here, here, here, and here), shared why they are our favorites at the moment, and why you should consider buying any or all of them. The current Pixel 7 line is the phone we can’t seem to put down, unless we are reviewing another phone. The Pixel Watch keeps living on the wrist, looking lovely all day. And the Pixel Buds Pro simply sound amazing and are loaded with features. Oh yeah, the Pixel 6a is also an incredible value when its discounted, which is the case once again.

For those looking to shop in a non-Samsung way, here are the deals to run to this weekend:

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra are likely making this decision more difficult than it previously would have. If those didn’t exist, it would be easy to jump at this sale from Google. For those on the fence and wanting to see our thoughts on Samsung’s new line-up, hang tight. We should have a Galaxy S23 Ultra review up before long and then a Galaxy S23+ review right behind it.