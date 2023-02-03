Google is working to allow users to easily turn an Android device into a USB plug n’ play webcam. Currently, this functionality exists via 3rd-party applications, but with Google’s new code, it should be as easy as plugging in your device to a computer. Done.

Details shared by Mishaal Rahman points directly to a new “DeviceAsWebcam” feature, letting the Android device be identified as a UVC (or USB video device), essentially leading to what should be universal support on Windows and Mac machines.

Considering the timing of this, it looks like an introduction as a native feature for Android 14 is appropriate. We are inching our way closer to Google I/O, too. Plenty of goodies to come, we’re sure.

We’ll report as we learn more. In the meantime, if you need your phone to act a webcam right now, head to Google Play. There are apps capable of this functionality.

// @MishaalRahman