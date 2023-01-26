Razer Edge, Razer’s Android-powered gaming handheld that I wish I had for an upcoming flight, is now available for pre-order in the US with a starting price of $399. If you need a 5G connection for your Razer Edge, the retail price is $599 and the model is sold exclusively through Verizon.

The device features all of the buttons and processing power one might need for some serious mobile gaming. The device features the specially designed Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 gaming platform, console-class haptics, 6.8 FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, as well as 8GB RAM. We have a complete writeup for the device featuring all of its specs here.

Razer did originally say that the device would be available on January 26. While I suppose that’s technically true, Razer’s own website is still listing the device as a pre-order, with units expected to ship February 8. That’s sort of annoying, but hey, that’s not too far away.

Here’s what potential buyers need to ask themselves. Has Razer made any public commitment to improved software updates for this device? If history is an indicator, Razer isn’t too supportive of its Android devices. We’re hoping for more from Razer. The price also needs to be discussed. The WiFi model features plenty of specs and features to warrant the $399, but the addition of 5G connectivity adding a $200 premium is a little ridiculous to me. That doesn’t seem worth it to me whatsoever.

Again, I call out to Razer to send me a unit for review. Come on, Razer!