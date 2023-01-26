Chrome Adds Fingerprint Unlock to Incognito Tabs on Android

Ever fired open an incognito tab in Chrome, left it open, but thought it might be nice to have it protected should someone try and take a look at it? Google is rolling out a fingerprint unlock for Chrome on Android at the moment, so you can do precisely that.

In a short blog post detailing five security tips in Chrome on various platforms, one specifically mentions the new Android feature (that is already on iOS). Since it is rolling out, you may not see it for several days (weeks?), but be sure to check for updates to Chrome on your phone and it might go live.

Here’s Google’s note about the new privacy lock and where you can find it:

You can require biometric authentication when you resume an Incognito session that was interrupted. This is available to all Chrome users on iOS and currently rolling out to Android users. Just go to Chrome Settings → Privacy & Security → Turn ON “Lock incognito tabs when you close Chrome.”

Google Play Link: Chrome