Backdrops V5.0 Launches With Big Material Design 3 Update

You guys know how much we love a good wallpaper. Customization is one of the reasons we fell in love with Android early on. We dedicated weekly posts for the longest time to custom icon packs, ROMs, and wallpapers, all because that sh*t was just fun. We’re old and boring and tired these days, but a fresh wallpaper really is one of those ways to bring back a bit of that early Android joy.

Backdrops has long-been one of the top wallpaper apps on Android that not only gives you excellent wallpaper choices, the app also happens to be well-designed and a pleasure to use. This week, Backdrops received its V5.0 update with an “all new Material Design 3 look and feel.

It does look lovely in its dark tint, but that’s not all that is new. There’s a new Collections page with clearly defined categories, a cleaner search experience, fixed notifications, a themed launcher icon, and a whole bunch of back-end updates. The native ads have been removed as well, so that means free users can save a wallpaper after watching an ad. You can still pay for a Pro subscription too.

If you need a quality wallpaper app and haven’t used Backdrops, give this one a look.

Google Play Link: Backdrops

Cheers Pete!