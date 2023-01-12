The latest watch to pick-up the Wear OS 3 update is none other than the Skagen Gen 6, a wonderfully designed watch made by the Fossil Group. The update is rolling out now to owners across the globe.

The update, which again is Wear OS 3, should be very similar to the Wear OS 3 update that the Fossil Gen 6 saw back on October. That won’t mean a dramatically different experience, but it should push all of your connectivity through the Skagen Smartwatches app and off the Google Wear OS app. With Wear OS 3, Google is pushing smartwatch makers to control more of the experience.

Other than that, it’ll be familiar and likely without Google Assistant now. For whatever reason, Google can’t (or won’t) make Assistant available on Qualcomm devices and has instead only shipped it to Wear OS watches running Samsung chips. I’ve also seen reddit users suggest that some of their old Falster watch faces are now gone.

To check for the update on your watch, head into Settings>System>About>System updates on your watch. If the update doesn’t start downloading, this old tapping trick appears to be working to force the update for some.

Falster Gen 6 owners, you like?