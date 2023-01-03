The January Android update is rolling out now to Google Pixel phones and it brings a bit more than just security patches. Google is addressing several bugs, but as was promised, Spatial Audio is here for devices like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7.

We are still waiting for Google to post their official changelog for the update to confirm everything that’s included, in case there is more than we currently know. However, Verizon posted changelogs for all of the Pixel phones they support and have spilled the beans.

Below, we have the changelog for the January 2023 Pixel update, which touches on security, fingerprint improvements, Bluetooth fixes, a camera issue in the Pixel 7 line, a Pixel 7 display bug, and an issue that was showing landscape layouts erroneously.

January 2023 Pixel Update Changes

Security (all devices):

The most up to date Android security patches for your device.

Audio (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 7, 7 Pro):

Added support for Spatial Audio for certain devices and accessories

Biometrics (Pixel 6a, 7, 7 Pro):

Additional improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions.

Bluetooth issues (all devices):

That occasionally prevented certain Bluetooth Low Energy devices or accessories from pairing or reconnecting.

That prevented audio from playing over certain headphones or accessories while connected under certain conditions.

Camera issue (Pixel 7, 7 Pro):

That occasionally caused captured photos to appear corrupted or distorted while zoomed in.

Display & Graphics issue (Pixel 7, 7 Pro):

Occasionally prevented the display from waking or appearing turned off when the device was turned on.

User Interface issues (all devices):

The device would occasionally display in landscape layout when it was held in portrait mode.

Again, we are waiting for official word from Google because there could be additional notes to make here. Verizon’s list is at least giving us a start. Should we get more info, we’ll be sure to update this post.

UPDATE : Googled posted details and they confirm Verizon’s list of changes is the full list.

You have an headphones that’ll take advantage of Spatial Audio? Let us know what you think.