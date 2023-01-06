We will never turn down the potential to look at upcoming flagship devices ahead of official unveiling, especially when it comes to the top device makers like Google, OnePlus, and Samsung. Last September, we got our first supposed look at the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23, and based on new renders that have hit the web via a South Korean forum, it’s looking like those renders from last year were very accurate.

In these new renders, we get a good look at both the Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra’s color options. It appears as though Samsung will have the same four options for each model — white, pink,, green, and black.

Take a look below.

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 Ultra

If you take leaks as solid info, these renders also point to that quad camera array on the backside of the Galaxy S23 Ultra (same as S22 Ultra), while the smaller Galaxy S23 and S23+ will likely just have a triple camera system. In terms of overall appearance, there isn’t much happening year-over-year, but the separation of the lenses on the backside of the S23 is a nice touch in our opinion.

I’ll be #TeamGreen in 2023 it looks like. How about you?

