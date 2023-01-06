T-Mobile announced a new partnership with Delta Airlines this week, one that brings free WiFi to everyone on board with a SkyMiles membership beginning February 1. Previously, anyone with just T-Mobile was already getting free connectivity, but with this move, everyone can keep chatting and browsing at 30,000ft.

This is similar to what T-Mobile has been offering to customers on Alaska Airlines, but again, this news is for anyone who flies Delta with a SkyMiles account. And if you didn’t already know, SkyMiles is completely free, so I highly recommend signing up for that if you fly Delta and haven’t already.

Here are the details you absolutely need to know.

Free WiFi will be rolling out to most domestic mainline Delta flights starting February 1, with more than 700 aircraft expected to offer free WiFi by the end of 2023. Expansion to international and regional routes is expected by the end of 2024. The service includes free WiFi all flight long — available on smartphones, tablets and laptops. To connect, passengers simply need to log in to their Delta SkyMiles account – or sign up for free – while on the ground or on the plane.

Nice move. Thank you, Delta and T-Mobile. It’s 2023 — people shouldn’t have to pay for WiFi anymore.

// T-Mobile