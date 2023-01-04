Last year, OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 11 would arrive in February alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds. We already talked about the phone this morning following the announcement that its headed to China (for now), so let’s quickly go over the new buds that should be available for purchase starting next month.

OnePlus is labeling these new Pro buds as an “audiophile’s dream,” in part thanks to a new partnership with Dynaudio. Built into the buds are MelodyBoost Dual Drivers (11mm and 6mm), co-created with Dynaudio. From this users should get solid bass performance and clear highs, “sans the rumbling and crisp vocals.”

Below you can get an eye on the main highlights of buds, such as its noise cancellation capabilities and latency.

The current model of OnePlus Buds Pro are priced at $149. They also feature 11mm drivers, impressive noise cancellation, and look nearly identical to these Pro 2 buds. It’ll be interesting to see how any of these improvements affect pricing.

OnePlus plans to announce further details (pricing and availability) on February 7 at a dedicated OnePlus 11 event.

// OnePlus