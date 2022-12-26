OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 11 would launch this upcoming February, but instead of waiting for the leakers to do any additional damage, the company has provided official images for the device we are waiting for.

If you’ll remember, leakers posted unofficial images of the device earlier this month. From what we’re seeing now, those images were very much on the money in terms of accuracy. The device features a large camera house on the backside for some Hasselblad-branded shooters, plus should be available in either this green or black color option. No images of the phone’s frontside have been provided by OnePlus, but that’s fine when you consider nearly all Android phones look identical from the front these days.

The above images also give us a look at the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds that will launch alongside this device in February.

So there’s the OnePlus 11. Expect it to have most of the specs we should see from top 2023 devices, such as the latest Snapdragon chip, lots of RAM, fast charging, high refresh display, and all of that jazz. I wouldn’t be surprised if OnePlus tried to get competitive with its price, too. In the US market, OnePlus needs to do something bold to bring back excitement for the brand.

