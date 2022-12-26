Nova Launcher, still one of the best 3rd-party launchers on Android in my book, is having its big sale right now over on Google Play. During this sale period, you can get Prime (which unlocks all of the great features for the launcher) for just $0.49. That’s ridiculously cheap for something so good.

Over the years, Nova Launcher has continued to get updated in an extremely timer manner. Still to this day, the developer behind the app keeps the beta for Nova Launcher stocked with fresh features, so don’t worry about Nova Launcher dying anytime soon.

If you somehow still don’t have Nova Launcher Prime, get on it.

Cheers David!