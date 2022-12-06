As we near the new year, we’re getting early peeks at what we can look forward to in 2023, with the latest being the OnePlus 11 from OnePlus. What does OnePlus have in store for us? Are they going to make a return to their aggressive nature of past years, looking to recapture that spark they had way back when? If you can determine the answer to that question with a single reported render of the device, then today’s your day. Spoiler alert, that’s what I’m about to do.

In this render, we can see OnePlus is continuing its deal with Hasselblad, sticking on a massive camera module on this phone’s backside. We’re seeing 3 cameras in total, reported to be a 50-megapixel lens, 48MP lens, and 32MP lens. Other specs that were posted alongside this image include the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm, 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, an option for up to 16GB RAM, plus a whopping 5,000mAh battery with support for charging speeds of up to 100W.

Looking over OPPO’s latest devices, I’m not seeing a twin sibling device in its lineup quite yet, but I assume we’ll see one soon enough that matches this phone identically. That’s been one of the turn-offs for OnePlus it seems of late, with OPPO and OnePlus simply sharing hardware and software featuring different branding for the various markets. I’ll be honest, it makes a phone feel a lot less special. It’s like OnePlus’ defiant spirit was crushed long ago and now they simply slap their and Hasselblad’s name on OPPO hardware and call it good. I’m not trying to be rude, but that’s my opinion, sorry.

2022 was not OnePlus’ year here in the US. The company’s release schedule for the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro was probably one of the worst ever, with the company releasing its Pro model first, but only in China. Later down the road it came to the US (review here), but by then, the market had been swallowed by actual Samsung purchases and Google Pixel 7 hype. There’s simply no more room for OnePlus mistakes in the US market. It needs a fresh and exciting (and unique) approach to this market, but if I was to make a guess based on a single image of a reported device, I’d say this one ain’t it. I hope I’m wrong, though. I’m sick and tired of this being a 2 Android OEM show.

What’s your take on this render? Hot or not?

