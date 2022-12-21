We already gave you our top Android phones of 2022, so now it is your turn. As you’ll see from the list below, there are plenty of options to choose from, and because of that, we have upped your allotted votes to two. Now you don’t have to choose between the true POTY and the phone you currently own, in case the two aren’t the same.

I will also take this time to remind folks that there are no wrong answers. Each of the smartphones below are good phones, essentially all featuring good cameras, good hardware, and decent software. While each delivers a slightly different Android experience, they’re all Android phones and at the end of the day, you know that’s all that matters.

Make your selections below. We can’t wait to see the outcome.

What's Your Favorite Android Phone(s) of the Year? Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 6a

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

Xperia 1 IV

Xperia 5 IV

Motorola Edge+ (2022)

