2022 is nearly in the books. In the Android world, it was plenty solid. Google released good phones, Samsung released a ton of good phones, and even OnePlus gave us something to talk about. Considering we continue to have a shrinking amount of Android OEMs, we don’t necessarily have a shrinking list of good phone options to choose from, and for that, we’re grateful.

Back in the day, we used to select just a couple devices to highlight. In an attempt to bring light to more of the good stuff from the year, we have a list of devices we wanted to talk about. With that said, let’s go to it.

These are our favorite Android phones of 2022!

On a Budget POTY: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

Hopefully this choice doesn’t surprise anybody. These are awesome phones. While the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were solid options in 2021, Google really aimed to address past issues and elevate this lineup in 2022. The cameras are amazing, the hardware is gorgeous, and the software performance is very good. They’re essentially the perfect Google phones and we said as much in our reviews.

While in past years it would seem like a no brainer to simply opt for the ‘Pro’ model of any device, but in the case of the Pixel 7, it might even be a better option for most folks. While it does lack one of the camera sensors that the Pro does offer, the size of the Pixel 7 and in-hand feel is really nice, plus all other features are nearly identical. Considering you can get a Pixel 7 for just $499 right now ($100 off), that’s a phenomenal price for such a good phone.

Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. You can’t go wrong with either device.

No Budget POTY: Galaxy Z Fold 4

Got money to spend on a sweet phone? Then it’s the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for you, a very fancy device with a price tag to match. The main takeaway is that Samsung’s foldables continue to improve year over year. Additionally, the prices are also going lower and lower, so at this rate, we’re going to be looking pretty solid around 2026 or so.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a set of great cameras, hardware that feels sturdy and amazing, plus a software guarantee that helps Samsung keep its crown as the King of Android Updates. In my review, I highlight overall performance as a big factor for my affection towards this device. That still holds up. The phone is crazy smooth with all of that RAM and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, plus Samsung’s One UI continues to improve. If you’re looking for a fun phone to take you into the new year, get yourself the Z Fold 4.

Honorable Mentions

In typical Android fashion, there are way too many good phones to limit our selection down. While the Pixel 7 lineup and Galaxy Z Fold 4 may have been our top favorites of the year, Samsung had a few other phones certainly worth mentioning, as well as OnePlus.

Samsung’s other foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, is the foldable we think most people should consider if they’re getting into the world of phones that fold. It’s a really good phone. If you don’t care about folding, there’s the Galaxy S22 lineup, with the little Galaxy S22 all of the way up to the monster Galaxy S22 Ultra being fantastic devices. From OnePlus, we really liked the OnePlus 10 Pro and it shouldn’t be overlooked.

Did we get it right? Wrong? You be the judge and let us know in the comments below.