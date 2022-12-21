For most of the past couple of months, Google has run deals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that shave off $100 and $150, respectively. That brings the price down on our favorite phones of 2022 to incredible levels, making them without a doubt the best buys in tech.

At the moment, you can find both in their Obsidian (black) color for an extra $16 off on top of the $100 and $150 discounts. Look, I know this isn’t a massive additional discount, but it is an extra discount! We’ll take it.

Until Amazon changes the price here shortly, you can currently get the Pixel 7 (128GB) in Obsidian for $483.60 or the Pixel 7 Pro (128GB) in Obsidian for $731.58. These are the lowest prices to date.

Unfortunately, the other colors are not seeing this extra discount nor are the models with 256GB storage. If you want to save that extra $16, you have to go Obsidian and 128GB.

Depending on your location, Amazon may still be able to deliver these by Xmas. I’m seeing December 23 delivery options, although the west coast is about to get crusted by an ice storm and cold enough temperatures that I doubt we’ll see any delivers on Thursday or Friday. I know the rest of the country is also in a deep freeze, so best of luck.

Amazon Deal Links: Pixel 7 | Pixel 7 Pro