After updating almost all of the still-supported Samsung phones to the December Android update last week, Verizon is providing a bit of pre-holiday joy by updating all Galaxy S20 models and all of the Galaxy S22 line-up. For the Galaxy S20 FE, users will see Android 13.

Like last week’s wave of updates, there isn’t anything big in this update for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or Galaxy S20 Ultra. Instead, this is a security patch build after last month’s huge Android 13 update. But speaking of the Android 13, the Galaxy S20 FE is joining all of its siblings in the Android 13 and One UI 5 department, marking it as one of the last in line to get it. All of its new features can be found here.

For the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, this December update not only brings the latest in security, it should provide “performance improvements” too. We love performance boosts.

For builds to be on the lookout for, here you go:

Galaxy S20 : TP1A.220624.014.G981VSQS3GVKA

: TP1A.220624.014.G981VSQS3GVKA Galaxy S20+ : TP1A.220624.014.G986USQS3GVKA

: TP1A.220624.014.G986USQS3GVKA Galaxy S20 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.G988USQS3GVKA

: TP1A.220624.014.G988USQS3GVKA Galaxy S20 FE : TP1A.220624.014.G781VSQU7GVL1

: TP1A.220624.014.G781VSQU7GVL1 Galaxy S22 : TP1A.220624.014.S901USQU2BVL1

: TP1A.220624.014.S901USQU2BVL1 Galaxy S22+ : TP1A.220624.014.S906USQU2BVL1

: TP1A.220624.014.S906USQU2BVL1 Galaxy S22 Ultra: TP1A.220624.014.S908USQU2BVL1

To grab an update on your Samsung phone, you’ll head into Settings>System updates and tap “Check for system updates.”

// Verizon