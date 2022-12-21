We have already provided you with our list of top Android phones for the year of 2022. If you need yet another end of year list, let me introduce you to a redditor by the name of NimbleThor. This individual has gone ahead and ranked 43 Android games from this year, allowing all of us to discover a new title we might love as we bring in the new year.
My mobile gaming was rather boring this year. I played a lot of Stumble Guys, This is the Police, and Golf Peaks. Nothing too crazy in terms of apps, likely because I’ve been playing more web-based word games like Quordle, Octordle, and Waffle. Coming across NimbleThor’s list has been helpful, as it has put a few titles on my radar without me having to go through Google Play’s lists myself. Super clutch.
Below I’ll place the top-rated games for 2022, both ranks S and A. Naturally, these lists are subjective, so don’t get offended if you don’t see your favorite game.
Top Honors
- Super Auto Pets (Free)
- Gunfire Reborn ($6.99)
- Vampire Survivors (Free)
- Hot Lap League ($4.99)
- 20 Minutes Till Dawn ($2.99)
- Apex Legends Mobile (Free)
- Dicey Dungeons ($4.99)
- Streets of Rage 4 ($8.99)
- Wreckfest ($9.99)
- Road Redemption Mobile (Free)
- Idle Research (Free)
- Knotwords (Free)
- Neoverse (Free)
- Pawnbarian (Free)
- Xeno Command (Free)
- Demon Survival (Free)
- Pixel Tribe (Free)
- Dungeons of Dreadrock (Free)
- Exoracer (Free)
- Marvel Snap (Free)
- Candy Disaster ($2.49)
As you can see, there’s a large range in prices, so if you have yourself a mobile game budget, there’s something for everyone above. Again, major shoutout to NimbleThor for compiling this list. Ridiculously helpful.
If you have a game that you loved in 2022 and aren’t seeing it on this list, share it in the comments below!
