You always love to see another update to end the year and Samsung is doing that for most of its still-supported line of phones. The December Android update rolled out to Pixel phones at the beginning of the month, but Samsung is up next to deliver it to a ton of devices.

The Verizon versions of Samsung’s Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Fold 3, and Galaxy Flip 3 are all seeing new software. Since all previously received Android 13 builds, this is just a touch-up build of security patches to finish out 2022.

Each listing basically says the same thing, “The current software update provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device.” There aren’t performance improvements or a bunch of bug fixes, and definitely no new features. Remember, you got those last month.

If you own any of those phones, here is the build number to be on the lookout for:

Galaxy S21 : TP1A.220624.014.G991USQS5DVL3

: TP1A.220624.014.G991USQS5DVL3 Galaxy S21+ : TP1A.220624.014.G996USQS5DVL3

: TP1A.220624.014.G996USQS5DVL3 Galaxy S21 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.G998USQS5DVL3

: TP1A.220624.014.G998USQS5DVL3 Galaxy S21 FE : TP1A.220624.014.G990USQS4DVL1

: TP1A.220624.014.G990USQS4DVL1 Galaxy S21 FE (2022) : TP1A.220624.014.G990U2SQS2DVL1

: TP1A.220624.014.G990U2SQS2DVL1 Galaxy Note 20 : TP1A.220624.014.N981USQS3GVKA

: TP1A.220624.014.N981USQS3GVKA Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.N986USQS3GVKA

: TP1A.220624.014.N986USQS3GVKA Galaxy Fold 2 : TP1A.220624.014.F916USQS2IVK7

: TP1A.220624.014.F916USQS2IVK7 Galaxy Fold 3 : TP1A.220624.014.F926USQS2EVK7

: TP1A.220624.014.F926USQS2EVK7 Galaxy Flip 3: TP1A.220624.014.F711USQS3EVK7

To check for those updates, you should be able to open up Settings, then scroll down and tap into System Updates>Check for system updates.

// Verizon