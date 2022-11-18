Samsung is pushing out Android 13 to more devices this week in the US, this time for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. This follows their quick release of One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 back in October. The “King” continues to do King sh*t.

In this update rolling out now to Verizon Note 20 models, we’re seeing builds of TP1A.220624.014.N981USQU3GVK1 (Note 20) and TP1A.220624.014.N986USQU3GVK1 (Note 20 Ultra), still with the October Android security patch. Who cares about patches, though, because this is Android 13, baby.

Like the Galaxy S22 update from last month, One UI 5 is giving you new stackable widgets as well as a “fresh, new look and feel” that adds simpler app icons, Emoji pairs deletion, new lock screen editing, refined notifications, and a new pop-up call display. There is a fun way to extract text from images, a new security and privacy dashboard, video wallpapers, Routines to trigger a sequence of actions based on activities, Gallery app improvements, integrated filters in the camera, and more.

This update is labeled as arriving from yesterday (November 17), so feel free to check for it if you own a Note 20 device on Verizon. You can check for it by heading into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

For those with a Galaxy Fold 4 or Flip 4, you should be right around the corner. If you own a Galaxy S21, the same applies. Samsung told us to expect many of their One UI 5 updates in November.