The new Verizon Up launched a little over a month ago and well, it’s not very good. It’s a lot like the old version only without all of the fun free stuff and monthly device bucks and almost any reason we ever considered using it. But because the holidays are upon us, Verizon is giving us a brief moment to open the My Verizon app, tap on the Verizon Up page, and claim a decent freebie.

Should you have the My Verizon app on your phone and are a part of Verizon Up, head in there and scroll down to the “Browse featured offers” section. You should see a box with “Here’s your $25 Verizon Gift Card, on us” on it. Yes, Verizon is giving you a $25 gift card to spend on whatever you want through Verizon’s store.

Once you’ve opened that box and claimed the offer, it’s yours. The next page that opens will tell you a Verizon gift card code and the PIN in order to redeem it during checkout. If for some reason you need to find this information later on, you can find it by opening up the Verizon Up tab again and then scrolling quite a ways down until the “Manage claimed offers” box appears. Tap into there and you should see the gift card offer.

Curious what you can spend the $25 on? Pretty much anything at Verizon. In the terms section of the offer, Verizon says that gift cards “can be used to pay a Verizon Wireless or Fios bill,” as well as for “merchandise & services at stores/kiosks operated by Verizon or at verizon.com.” The only place you can’t use it is at a Verizon Authorized Retailer.

Again, we may not be big fans of the new Verizon Up, but this is one of those offers you should absolutely jump on. It’s a free $25 you can spend on your monthly bill, on some accessories, or to make a device purchase less heavy on the wallet.

Google Play Link: My Verizon