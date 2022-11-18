The excellence of the Google Pixel Buds Pro can be yours once again at their best price ever of $50 off. It’s Black Friday season and that means Google’s best products are all discounted, including their earbuds.

The Pixel Buds Pro, like the Pixel 7 (and maybe the Pixel Watch), are another example of Google nailing hardware for 2022. For so long, Google’s hardware failed to live up to the name or the moment or the situation, but for this year, they pretty much delivered in all categories and the Buds Pro did so for audio.

In our review, we talked about how Google finally “did it.” They put together a pair of true wireless earbuds that are comfortable to wear, look nice enough, and have all of the features you could ask for it in a premium set of buds. You get ANC and Bluetooth 5.0 and a bit of water resistance and wireless charging and long battery life and transparency mode and a magical fit. They also deliver soothing bass and clear highs, which is kind of important.

Google has already begun updating them with new features, like a 5-band EQ. They’ll support Spatial Audio on Pixel phones (likely) next month, thanks to a Pixel Feature Drop. In other words, the Pixel Buds Pro are the type of device that should only get better with time.

Anyways, at $50 off the Pixel Buds Pro can be had for $149.99. To be honest, you won’t find another pair of buds this good for that price. Samsung’s Buds2 Pro are $230 and the AirPods Pro from Apple are $250. They’ll be on sale for Black Friday too, but not for as little as $150.

Everyone who sells the Pixel Buds Pro has them at $50 off, so if you don’t like the options below, feel free to shop around. Oh, here’s our review in case you missed it.

