Galaxy S22 owners are already soaking in a public build of Android 13 (One UI 5) this week, but what about the millions of other Samsung phone owners across the world? We know that it sucks having to wait. Thanks to Samsung, we now have a timeframe for all of its devices to receive this sweet upgrade.

According to Samsung, most of its other high-end devices and past flagships should receive Android 13 in 2022. This includes the latest foldables, plus the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 families.

Here’s the projected timeframe for its long list of devices. And I stress long list.

October 2022 (Already Received)

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

November 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Quantum 3

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

December 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE/S7 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy A Quantum 2

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A32

Galaxy Jump

Galaxy Jump 2

January 2023

Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active 3

Galaxy Buddy 2

Galaxy Wide 6

Galaxy Wide 5

Galaxy Buddy

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy M12

Galaxy XCover 5

February 2022

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

So there you have it. If you have one of the aforementioned devices, you can now mark your calendar for when you should see Android 13 (One UI 5) arrive. I gotta say, I love the transparency, which is even more impressive when you think about all of these devices. That’s a ton of work, so props to Samsung’s software teams.

