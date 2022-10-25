Galaxy S22 owners are already soaking in a public build of Android 13 (One UI 5) this week, but what about the millions of other Samsung phone owners across the world? We know that it sucks having to wait. Thanks to Samsung, we now have a timeframe for all of its devices to receive this sweet upgrade.
According to Samsung, most of its other high-end devices and past flagships should receive Android 13 in 2022. This includes the latest foldables, plus the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 families.
Here’s the projected timeframe for its long list of devices. And I stress long list.
October 2022 (Already Received)
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
November 2022
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Quantum 3
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
December 2022
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE/S7 FE 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy A Quantum 2
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy Jump
- Galaxy Jump 2
January 2023
- Galaxy Tab A8
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab Active 3
- Galaxy Buddy 2
- Galaxy Wide 6
- Galaxy Wide 5
- Galaxy Buddy
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy XCover 5
February 2022
- Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro
So there you have it. If you have one of the aforementioned devices, you can now mark your calendar for when you should see Android 13 (One UI 5) arrive. I gotta say, I love the transparency, which is even more impressive when you think about all of these devices. That’s a ton of work, so props to Samsung’s software teams.
// SamMobile
