A new perk has arrived for Google Fi customers – free YouTube Premium! Google added the freebie for both new and existing customers, you just have to be on their best plan.

Eligibility for a free year of YouTube Premium comes down to one thing and that’s if you are on the Google Fi Unlimited Plus plan or not. If you are, great (!), you get it. If you aren’t, you’ll have to switch over if free YouTube Premium is a perk worth having for the next 12 months.

For those who haven’t kept up on Google Fi plans, the Unlimited Plus is their top unlimited plan that offers fast unlimited data up to 50GB per month, unlimited hotspot tethering, data sharing to tablets and other devices, and 100GB of Google One storage. It also includes data/calls/texts in Canada and Mexico, free calls from the US to a bunch of other countries, and unlimited talk and text.

The Unlimited Plus Google Fi plan costs $65 per month for an individual, but if you add more people, Google will drop its per line price to as low as $40 per month.

With a free YouTube Premium subscription (normally $11.99 per month), you would experience an ad-free YouTube, background play, downloads for offline viewing, and you get YouTube Music. So if you subscribe to Google Fi’s Unlimited Plus, you’ll now have your data connection from Google, cloud storage through Google One, ad-free YouTube, and access to YouTube Music.

Again, Google says both new and existing customers are eligible. The promo should go live today. Redemption should happen within the Fi app.