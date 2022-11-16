Diesel, a brand no stranger to making big, bold designs a part of its identity, announced the Griffed Gen 6 smartwatch this week. Available starting this week for $349 (with wider availability beginning Dec. 1), this smartwatch is based on Fossil’s own Gen 6 platform, meaning you’ll find much of the same internals and software as you do on other Gen 6 watches.

This Griffed Gen 6 watch comes with Wear OS 3.0, faster charging speeds, the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform (1GB RAM + 8GB storage), blood oxygen sensors, heart rate monitor, Bluetooth, WiFi, as well as sleep tracking. I’m not sure who could possibly wear a Diesel watch to sleep, but if you can, consider me impressed.

Essentially, picture this device being a Fossil Gen 6, but in a larger Diesel body. We have a 45mm case, plus plenty of band and case options. There’s a sports band option, 2 metal bracelet options, as well as a leather option. Each is priced at $350, which is actually really reasonable when you consider what other companies are charging for metal bracelets.

