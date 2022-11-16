Earlier this year, Samsung announced it was bringing cloud gaming to its new lineup of 2022 Smart TVs. This week, it has announced that it’s bringing the same gaming goodness to select 2021 models, meaning millions of more people will be able to get down with the sickness.

Via individual apps to be made available, Smart TV owners can access services like GeForce NOW and Xbox, with plenty of titles up in the cloud ready for streaming. So long as you have a compatible controller, you’ll be ready to play.

With any leading Bluetooth-enabled gaming controller and internet connection, millions of players will be able to access an expansive library of games ranging from the best AAAs to the hottest indies and retro games directly through partner apps on select 2021 Smart TVs, making Samsung devices a preferred destination for game streaming.

The announcement also includes news from NVIDIA, with the company announcing that members with an RTX 3080 account and a compatible Smart TV will now be able to stream 4K game titles at 60fps to their televisions.

If you have a 2021 Smart TV from Samsung, this rollout process with begin next week and go into the end of the year.