The original Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, released back in 2019, are dropping to a quarterly update schedule. This simply means that if you’re still using one of these devices, expect to see fewer updates moving forward and it might be time to start thinking about an upgrade.

Select Samsung devices released in 2019 and later are eligible to receive a minimum of four years of security updates, while newer models are eligible for up to five years. Considering it’s nearly 2023, this means that time is running out for some devices.

Honestly, props to anyone still using Samsung’s first generation of foldable devices. That’s actually really impressive, considering how much of an upgrade the newest models are compared to these.

// Samsung Mobile Security