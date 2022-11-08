A year after Amazon launched its redesigned Amazon Photos app for iOS, it’s now giving us on Android the same courtesy. Inside, the app has gotten retooled top to bottom, with improved navigation and updated features being the main highlights in the changelog.

While you scroll through your photos, new buttons in the UI allow you to quickly access various options. If you press the Amazon logo in the top left corner, you’ll find options for getting prints of your photos, upload settings, and more. If you tap the paper airplane in the top right, you’ll be able to quickly share any of your media.

If you’re debating whether or not you should give Amazon Photos a chance, you should know that Prime subscribers get access to unlimited full-resolution photo storage for free, as well as 5GB of video storage on the service. That’s not too bad at all, plus if you’re more invested in the Echo ecosystem, displaying your photos on select Fire devices would be much easier.

Go give the updated app a look.

// The Verge