The first new month since the Pixel 7 launched is here and that means a monthly Google update is upon us. The latest Android security patch arrives to patch things before we get what should be a big Pixel Feature Drop in December.

As of this moment, Google has posted October factory image and OTA 13.0 files for all of the active Pixel phones, including the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. Everything here should be on-time, with no delays. If we don’t see an update arrive for a few days, we’ll be sure to let you know. The rollout is scheduled to start “today.”

The new November Android Pixel builds are as follows:

Global Pixel 4a: TP1A.221105.002 Pixel 4a (5G): TP1A.221105.002 Pixel 5: TP1A.221105.002 Pixel 5a (5G): TP1A.221105.002 Pixel 6: TP1A.221105.002 Pixel 6 Pro: TP1A.221105.002 Pixel 6a: TP1A.221105.002 Pixel 7: TD1A.221105.001 Pixel 7 Pro: TD1A.221105.001

Verizon (US) Pixel 7: TD1A.221105.003 Pixel 7 Pro: TD1A.221105.003



Google should begin pushing these updates shortly over-the-air (Settings>System>Advanced>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: