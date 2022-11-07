The new November Android update is rolling out now to all of the still-supported Pixel phones from the Pixel 4 up through the Pixel 7 line. Google shared the new builds and also a changelog, showing that only the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 are getting noteworthy fixes.

If you own a Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6a, you are specifically getting a fix for an issue that was causing increased power consumption “while certain apps installed.” That’s it.

If you own a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, Google is taking care of a green display flicker, display power consumption issues, and a bug that was causing Photos to crash.

Pixel November 2022 Update Changes

Battery & Charging Fix for issue causing increased power consumption while certain apps installed *[1] Display & Graphics Fix for issue occasionally causing green display flicker in in certain conditions *[2]

Optimizations for display power consumption to improve thermal performance in certain conditions *[2] System Fix for issue occasionally causing Photos app to crash when using certain editing features *[2] *[1] Included on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro & Pixel 6a *[2] Included on Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro

I’d imagine they are still fixing little things on the Pixel 4, 4a, 5, and 5a, they just weren’t big enough to make the changelog above.

To check for November’s builds (TD1A.221105.001, TP1A.221105.002, TD1A.221105.003), head into Settings>System>System Update and press the “Check for update” button.

// Google