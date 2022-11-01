It’s now November, which in the United States, is a very important time of year. That’s right, it’s time to vote… for Google Play’s Users’ Choice Awards 2022! As Android citizens, this is a very important job, as these are the apps and games that will represent us to the whole world. We need to make sure we don’t screw this up.

As for who is looking to take the top spots, here’s an overview.

For Users’ Choice App, there are a few good ones, but I’ve honestly used just one of them. We have apps like Sleep Tracker, BeReal, and Breathwrk, but my vote will be for Dream. That’s a mighty good app right there, perfect for my fellow wallpaper freaks.

On the gaming side, things are rather slim in my opinion. There’s big hitters like Apex Legends Mobile and Diablo Immortal, but there’s also titles such as Guns & Dungeons, Tower of Fantasy, and Dislyte. Lots of fine options, though, I’ve only tried Rocket League, Diablo, and Apex Legends. Maybe I need to try out these other games.

Now, do your civic duty and get to voting!