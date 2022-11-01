Amazon Prime members, you now have access to the full Amazon Music catalog at no extra cost and without advertisements. That’s pretty cool, right?

Amazon announced the expanded freebie today, saying that their catalog of 100 million songs is now just available to you, the paying Prime customer. That’s a significant jump from the 2 million free songs you were previously enjoying. In addition to music, Amazon believes you also have access to “the most top podcasts ad-free and on demand,” for those into podcasts.

As someone who hasn’t looked at Amazon Music in a long, long time, I’m happy to report that the listening experience allows users like you to “discover more new music and podcasts based on [your] likes” and “shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist in the catalog” plus “stream a collection of All-Access playlists tailored to personalized listening preferences on demand and download them for offline listening.” Nice.

For those who might want music in HD or Ultra HD, you’ll still have to pay for that tier of Amazon Music.

Finally, the Amazon Music app will see a makeover with a “new look for the Amazon Music app, including the new Podcast Previews feature, which lets customers easily preview a short, digestible soundbite from a podcast episode, allowing them to quickly discover and find new podcasts through simple swipes.”

To get started, you’ll need to grab Amazon Music from Google Play.

Google Play Link: Amazon Music