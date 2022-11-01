NVIDIA, the true king of Android upgrades, announced the release of SHIELD Upgrade 9.1.1 this week, chock full of bug fixes and a solid list of enhancements.
As for what’s inside, we’ve pasted NVIDIA’s long list below, but a few of the highlights include an added power control option to wake SHIELD when the TV’s input changes to SHIELD, a developer option to force Dolby Vision Low Latency, a launch issue resolve for some Samsung Galaxy phones, as well as a fix for an annoying bug that prevented protected content to play while an external storage was connected.
Peep the full list below, then get your SHIELD TV updated.
Enhancements
- Adds power control option to wake SHIELD when TV input changes to SHIELD
- Adds developer option to force Dolby Vision Low Latency if available
- Enable if Dolby Vision not properly detected on some Philips TVs
- Resolves large smb file transfer disconnect issues by disabling anonymous access by virus
scanners
- Adds developer option to improve HDMI-CEC volume control for AVR/Soundbars (“Clean up
preferred playback logical address”)
- General cleanup and re-organization of developer options
Bug Fixes
SHIELD TV App
- [Android only] Resolves issue where SHIELD TV app would not launch properly on some
Samsung Galaxy phones
Video/Display
- Fixes bug where protected content would not play if external storage is connected
- Fixes color accuracy bug when “Default to Rec .709 for HD videos” developer option is
enabled
- Fixes issue where Automatic Game Mode would be enabled on NVIDIA Games even when
disabled
- [SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves video crash issue when seeking in quick succession when
Dolby Audio Processing is enabled
Audio
- [SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves issue where audio would not be present until reboot when
Dolby Audio Processing is enabled
- [SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves issue where audio would play at an accelerated rate when
Dolby Audio Processing is enabled
Storage
- Fixes bug where files were not detected properly on connected removable storage
- Fixes bug when mounting NAS using IP addresses for accounts with empty passwords
Accessories
- Resolves issue where Simplified wake buttons would not power on IR controlled TV
- Resolves issue where SHIELD would be unresponsive to BT devices up to 60 seconds after
startup
- [2015/2017 SHIELD] Resolves MxMaster 3 BT mouse pairing issue
- Resolves issue where TV remote would not control SHIELD 30 seconds after waking SHIELD
- Resolves some issues where CEC volume control was not functioning properly on AV
receivers or soundbars
- Resolves issue where Control4 systems would not wake up SHIELD if systems is turned off while Screensaver is active
Other
- Resolves issues where UI would be displayed in low resolution for a split second
- Fixes bug where user had to select a home app when setting up SHIELD after factory reset or
system upgrades
- “Enable Dolby Vision” notification will be suppressed after dismissing
- Fixes bug where region specific apps would not be visible after disabling
- Fixes bug where microphone notification would be displayed on “Ok Google” hotword
activation
