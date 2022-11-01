Droid Life

NVIDIA Rolls Out SHIELD Upgrade 9.1.1 With Hella Bug Fixes

NVIDIA, the true king of Android upgrades, announced the release of SHIELD Upgrade 9.1.1 this week, chock full of bug fixes and a solid list of enhancements.

As for what’s inside, we’ve pasted NVIDIA’s long list below, but a few of the highlights include an added power control option to wake SHIELD when the TV’s input changes to SHIELD, a developer option to force Dolby Vision Low Latency, a launch issue resolve for some Samsung Galaxy phones, as well as a fix for an annoying bug that prevented protected content to play while an external storage was connected.

Peep the full list below, then get your SHIELD TV updated.

Enhancements

  • Adds power control option to wake SHIELD when TV input changes to SHIELD
  • Adds developer option to force Dolby Vision Low Latency if available
    • Enable if Dolby Vision not properly detected on some Philips TVs
  • Resolves large smb file transfer disconnect issues by disabling anonymous access by virus
    scanners
  • Adds developer option to improve HDMI-CEC volume control for AVR/Soundbars (“Clean up
    preferred playback logical address”)
  • General cleanup and re-organization of developer options

Bug Fixes

SHIELD TV App

  • [Android only] Resolves issue where SHIELD TV app would not launch properly on some
    Samsung Galaxy phones

Video/Display

  • Fixes bug where protected content would not play if external storage is connected
  • Fixes color accuracy bug when “Default to Rec .709 for HD videos” developer option is
    enabled
  • Fixes issue where Automatic Game Mode would be enabled on NVIDIA Games even when
    disabled
  • [SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves video crash issue when seeking in quick succession when
    Dolby Audio Processing is enabled

Audio

  • [SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves issue where audio would not be present until reboot when
    Dolby Audio Processing is enabled
  • [SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves issue where audio would play at an accelerated rate when
    Dolby Audio Processing is enabled

Storage

  • Fixes bug where files were not detected properly on connected removable storage
  • Fixes bug when mounting NAS using IP addresses for accounts with empty passwords

Accessories

  • Resolves issue where Simplified wake buttons would not power on IR controlled TV
  • Resolves issue where SHIELD would be unresponsive to BT devices up to 60 seconds after
    startup
  • [2015/2017 SHIELD] Resolves MxMaster 3 BT mouse pairing issue
  • Resolves issue where TV remote would not control SHIELD 30 seconds after waking SHIELD
  • Resolves some issues where CEC volume control was not functioning properly on AV
    receivers or soundbars
  • Resolves issue where Control4 systems would not wake up SHIELD if systems is turned off while Screensaver is active

Other

  • Resolves issues where UI would be displayed in low resolution for a split second
  • Fixes bug where user had to select a home app when setting up SHIELD after factory reset or
    system upgrades
  • “Enable Dolby Vision” notification will be suppressed after dismissing
  • Fixes bug where region specific apps would not be visible after disabling
  • Fixes bug where microphone notification would be displayed on “Ok Google” hotword
    activation

