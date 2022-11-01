NVIDIA, the true king of Android upgrades, announced the release of SHIELD Upgrade 9.1.1 this week, chock full of bug fixes and a solid list of enhancements.

As for what’s inside, we’ve pasted NVIDIA’s long list below, but a few of the highlights include an added power control option to wake SHIELD when the TV’s input changes to SHIELD, a developer option to force Dolby Vision Low Latency, a launch issue resolve for some Samsung Galaxy phones, as well as a fix for an annoying bug that prevented protected content to play while an external storage was connected.

Peep the full list below, then get your SHIELD TV updated.

Enhancements

Adds power control option to wake SHIELD when TV input changes to SHIELD

Adds developer option to force Dolby Vision Low Latency if available Enable if Dolby Vision not properly detected on some Philips TVs

Resolves large smb file transfer disconnect issues by disabling anonymous access by virus

scanners

scanners Adds developer option to improve HDMI-CEC volume control for AVR/Soundbars (“Clean up

preferred playback logical address”)

preferred playback logical address”) General cleanup and re-organization of developer options

Bug Fixes

SHIELD TV App

[Android only] Resolves issue where SHIELD TV app would not launch properly on some

Samsung Galaxy phones

Video/Display

Fixes bug where protected content would not play if external storage is connected

Fixes color accuracy bug when “Default to Rec .709 for HD videos” developer option is

enabled

enabled Fixes issue where Automatic Game Mode would be enabled on NVIDIA Games even when

disabled

disabled [SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves video crash issue when seeking in quick succession when

Dolby Audio Processing is enabled

Audio

[SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves issue where audio would not be present until reboot when

Dolby Audio Processing is enabled

Dolby Audio Processing is enabled [SHIELD 2019 models] Resolves issue where audio would play at an accelerated rate when

Dolby Audio Processing is enabled

Storage

Fixes bug where files were not detected properly on connected removable storage

Fixes bug when mounting NAS using IP addresses for accounts with empty passwords

Accessories

Resolves issue where Simplified wake buttons would not power on IR controlled TV

Resolves issue where SHIELD would be unresponsive to BT devices up to 60 seconds after

startup

startup [2015/2017 SHIELD] Resolves MxMaster 3 BT mouse pairing issue

Resolves issue where TV remote would not control SHIELD 30 seconds after waking SHIELD

Resolves some issues where CEC volume control was not functioning properly on AV

receivers or soundbars

receivers or soundbars Resolves issue where Control4 systems would not wake up SHIELD if systems is turned off while Screensaver is active

Other