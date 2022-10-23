Whoa, here’s a deal you might not want to pass on – the Google Pixel 6a is $299 at the moment.

I’m not sure what the occasion is, but Google’s newest A-series phone has received a $150 price cut to its lowest price ever. We thought that recent drop to $329 was good, but yeah, this tops it by another $30.

At $299, the Pixel 6a gets you a Google Tensor chip, super solid Pixel camera, 5 years of updates, design of the Pixel 6 series, an incredible size, and our favorite software experience in the Android world. In our review, we didn’t necessarily call the Pixel 6a perfect, but that was mostly because we thought it was overpriced at $449. With a $150 discount that drops it to $299, this phone is worth it and then some.

The $299 price is available all over the place at the moment. Amazon has it in all colors: Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage. Target is running the deal. The Google Store is too. I wouldn’t be surprised if others were. This might sell out.

Go get yourself a Pixel 6a and enjoy life with Pixel.

Pixel 6a deal links: