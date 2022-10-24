That Pixel 6a deal we highlighted yesterday is still running strong at $299 and is absolutely worth considering. It is without a doubt one of the best deals we have seen to date on a Pixel phone. That said, there are other incredible Google and Nest deals to be had at the moment, including price drops the Pixel 6 and the best Nest hardware.

Until they sell out, you can get a Pixel 6 for as low as $399 or a Pixel 6 Pro for as little as $649. For the Pixel 6, that’s a $200 discount, while the Pixel 6 Pro is $250 off at that price. I know that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are here to steal all the attention, but those prices shouldn’t be ignored either.

Want the newly released Pixel Buds Pro? You’ll find those at $149, a $50 drop from their launch price. Since these are one of favorite wireless buds to release in some time, I’d suggest not sleeping here. Great sound. Great fit. Great touch pads. And plenty of updates to keep them on the improvement track over time.

For Nest stuff, well, now is the time to outfit your home. The Nest Audio is down to $50, as is the Nest Hub (2nd Gen). The bigger Nest Hub Max is listed currently at $164, which is $65 off. The Nest Mini, if we’re still buying those, is $20.

Ready to shop? All the links to each are below.